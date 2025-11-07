Apple Releases iOS 26.2 Public Beta 1 with Lock Screen and Reminder Upgrades

Surprisingly, Apple pushed out the first public beta for iOS 26.2 today. The new update brings a transparency slider for Liquid Glass on the lock screen, along with alarms for urgent reminders, improved sleep score, and changes to the News and Podcasts apps.

What’s New in iOS 26.2 Public Beta 1?

Just days after the official release of iOS 26.1, Apple decided to drop iOS 26.2 public beta 1. As with other updates, this one adds minor tweaks to improve the Liquid Glass look and brings some changes to other apps. Here’s everything new in this update.

Image Credit: Macrumors

New slider to adjust the lockscreen clock widget’s translucency. It supports all font styles.

Apple has also adjusted the sleep score in this update, changing the excellent rating to ‘Very high’ and adjusting the sleep rating after criticism from users.

The News app has received a design revamp, showing quick access buttons for categories like sports, puzzles, politics, business, and food.

There’s a new setting in the Password app to manage websites where passwords are not saved when signing in.

You can now set alarms for Reminders by turning on the ‘Urgent’ toggle.

Apple finally brings the AirPods Live Translation feature to the EU, complying with the Digital Markets Act.

iOS 26.2 also adds tables to the Freeform app.

The Podcasts app adds automatically created chapters, mentions of related podcasts, and access to links mentioned during one.

Besides these changes, the iOS 26.2 update also features an Enhanced Safety Alerts section for imminent threats and the ability to flash the iPhone display for alerts. You can get the new update if you have signed up to receive public beta updates on your device.