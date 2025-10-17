Apple M5 Geekbench Score Breaks Record, Leaves Snapdragon X2 Elite Behind

Apple recently released a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the latest M5 chip, featuring a 10-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU packing Neural Accelerators into each core. Now, the Apple M5 chipset has appeared on Geekbench and delivered a remarkable performance. In Geekbench 6.5, the Apple M5 achieved an impressive single-core score of 4,263 points and 17,862 points in multi-core.

Apple M5 Sets a New Benchmark With the World’s Fastest CPU Core

Apple touted that M5 features the “world’s fastest performance core,” and it’s indeed true, going by early Geekbench results. The Apple M5 on the MacBook Pro goes up to 4.61GHz with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores. Note that the M5 chipset on the iPad Pro is locked up to 4.43GHz.

The Geekbench listing (Mac17,2) also reveals that M5 has 128KB of L1 Instruction Cache, 64KB of L1 Data Cache, and 6MB of L2 Cache. The test was done on an M5 MacBook Pro with 16GB of unified memory, running on macOS 26 Tahoe.

If we compare the Apple M5 with last year’s M4, you get around 9.5% faster single-core performance, and around 21% faster multi-core performance. The Apple M4 was already a powerful chipset, and now the Apple M4 takes the CPU performance a notch higher.

As for the Geekbench GPU score, the Apple M5 scored a whopping 76,137 points using the Metal API. Again, you get around 28% faster graphics performance on the M5 over the M4.

Overall, the Apple M5 is shaping up quite well, and Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon X2 Elite with 3rd-gen Oryon CPU cores will have a hard time beating it. According to Qualcomm’s official figure, the Snapdragon X2 Elite scores around 4,050 points in the Geekbench single-core test. Not to mention, even Intel’s latest Panther Lake chip can’t beat the Apple M5 in CPU performance.