Home > News > Apple Adds a Toggle to Turn On and Off Liquid Glass in iOS 26.1 Dev Beta

Apple Adds a Toggle to Turn On and Off Liquid Glass in iOS 26.1 Dev Beta

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
hand holding an iPhone previewing the iOS 26 lock screen in dark mode
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Apple has added a new "Liquid Glass" option to reduce the transparency effect in iOS 26.1 developer beta 4.
  • The new option can be found within Settings > Display and Brightness > Liquid Glass.
  • Users can switch between the Clear and Tinted options, with the latter adding opacity to the entire UI.

Seeing the mixed response from users towards its Liquid Glass design, Apple has added a new option that lets you reduce the transparency effects in the UI, and it is rolling out in iOS 26.1 Developer Beta 4.

Apple Can’t Seem to Make Up Its Mind About Liquid Glass

Those who are on developer beta builds can download the latest iOS 26.1 beta 4 to receive this new toggle. Once updated, head over to Settings -> Display and Brightness. Here, you will find the Liquid Glass option, which will reveal two options: Tinted and Clear.

The Tinted option brings back the frosted glass effect that we have seen in iOS 18 and previous betas. It increases opacity in menus, notifications, lockscreen elements, and some other aspects of the UI. However, it doesn’t apply to the Control Center, app icons, and the app library on the home screen. It also reduces the rainbow shimmer effect when you tap on any option, menu, or toggle.

iOS 26.1 Liquid Glass Menu Screenshots from X
Image Credit: X/ @BetaProfiles

On the other hand, the Clear option keeps the glass-like transparent effect everywhere in iOS. This is not the first time Apple has rolled back on the Liquid Glass effect. The company did the same with iOS 26 developer beta 2.

So it looks like Apple is offering a middle ground to users with this new settings option. Users who have updated their iPhones to iOS 26 are definitely split on the new look, with some enjoying the clear interface, and others hating it for visibility and performance-related issues.

If you do not enjoy the look and feel of Liquid Glass, you can look forward to iOS 26.1 to be able to turn it off.

Related Articles
Apple M5 Geekbench Score Breaks Record, Leaves Snapdragon X2 Elite Behind
Arjun Sha Oct 17, 2025
Apple’s First Touchscreen MacBook Will Also Include an OLED Display, M6 Chip
Anshuman Jain Oct 17, 2025
Apple M5 Redefines On-Device AI With Neural Accelerators in Every GPU Core
Arjun Sha Oct 15, 2025
Apple TV+ Drops the Plus, Rebrands to Just Apple TV
Anshuman Jain Oct 14, 2025

#Tags
#Apple#featured#iPhone
Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...