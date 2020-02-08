Customer service is one of the areas at which Apple has good grip. If you have a broken Apple device, you can go to an Apple store to get instant assistance or mail your device for the repair. Now, Apple will be extending its service to customers by offering on-site repairs and assistance in select areas in the US. The service can be found in Apple’s support page on their website.

Apple is offering its on-site repair service via Go Tech Services, an Apple Authorized Service Provider. They promise to repair your devices “at your home or office” under certain circumstances and in specific locations.

Now if you go to Apple’s support page, under “Schedule a Repair” you can find a new description quoting, “In select locations, onsite service may be available”.

Although the service of on-site repair has been offered by Apple before, under AppleCare for Enterprise, it was just for businesses owning a huge amount of Apple machines. But it is nice to know that now regular customers also have the option if they really need it.

Availability

As of this moment, the service is only available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas. That makes six cities in the US. When you select these cities for the repair, Go Tech Services can found at the top offering “Onsite Service”. Upon selecting the service provider, it notifies that an extra onsite visit fee may be charged excluding the repair cost. As reported by MacRumors, no additional information is provided about the amount of the visit fee. Clicking the “Book through this provider” button, it redirects to the Go Tech Services website where you can schedule a preferred time for the visit.

Well, although Apple continues to extend its support services in the US, India is still waiting for its first official Apple Store. There were plans to open company-owned retail stores in many cities of India, but that is a story for another article.