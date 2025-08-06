The Apple Support App is Getting an AI-Powered Chatbot

Some iPhone users are reporting that they are getting an AI-powered chatbot in the Apple Support app, as part of an early preview testing, which could roll out sometime later. Users noticed a new “Chat” button that was added to the Apple Support app, which lets you talk to the AI chatbot support assistant in the app itself.

The AI chatbot can help you troubleshoot your Apple devices, and answer questions related to Apple products or services. Since the chatbot is powered by AI, it can make mistakes so tread cautiously if you are following its advice.

In case the chatbot is unable to provide a resolution to your issue, there is an option to escalate the problem to an Apple Support staff member. Apple is well aware that the AI assistant is an “experimental feature” and it can make mistakes. So for such instances, Apple advises its users to “verify important information.”

As of now, that is all the information we have on Apple Support’s AI chatbot. There is no word on when the chatbot will be rolling out widely for everyone. However, it shows that despite the poor reception of Apple Intelligence, the company is not shying away from using AI and integrating it into its products.