Apple’s Long-Rumored Foldable Device Could Face Another Delay

We have been hearing reports that apart from a foldable iPhone 18, Apple is secretly working on a large foldable touchscreen tablet, which could be a hybrid between an iPad and a Mac. Now, according to new findings, the large-screen foldable has been delayed to 2027.

According to Jeff Pu, lead analyst at investment firm GF Securities, Apple could postpone its 18.8-inch foldable iPad launch. Pu shares that the device is unlikely to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026. This means that the device is not coming out next year.

Image Credit: Apple

Pu points out that there is “intact progress” in the supply chain for the foldable iPhone 18. And it is scheduled to release in the latter half of 2026. But the same is not the case for the large-screen foldable. Pu did not reveal the reason behind the delay, or even clarify what the large foldable device is supposed to be.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman calls it a 20-inch folding iPad. Meanwhile, another Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, referred to it as a touchscreen Mac. As per Pu, this large-screen device could be a hybrid between a Mac and an iPad. Given the new features in iPadOS 26, it would not be wrong to expect the device to be a foldable iPad with improved Mac-like multitasking capabilities. But whatever the device will be, we will only know when it comes out sometime around 2027.