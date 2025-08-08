Apple Is Rolling out the Second Public Beta for iOS 26 and iPadOS 26

Apple has released the second public beta update for iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, building on improvements and changes seen in the latest developer beta. It brings some visual changes, like when you swipe up on the lock screen to enter the passcode, you will see a bouncy animation on the buttons. This animation is also visible on other Liquid Glass UI elements like the Control Center.

The iOS 26 public beta 2 comes just weeks after the first iOS 26 public beta release, and it is available for everyone signed up for public builds. It echoes everything we have seen in iOS 26 developer beta 5, but for those of you who are not in the know, here are the key improvements in this update.

There’s a new welcome screen for Apple Notes, Journal, and Music apps, highlighting what’s new. Liquid Glass has been implemented in the edit button that appears next to the app icons on the home screen. There’s a new battery low animation when your iPhone or iPad battery reaches 20%.

The AirDrop icon has also seen a makeover, and it matches the design language of other Apple apps. The Wi-Fi list now shows a padlock icon indicating which is a secure connection and which is not.

Apple changed the camera mode slider in developer beta 4, but not many people liked that change, which is why there’s a new Classic Mode Switching toggle in Camera settings. It lets you change the scroll direction according to your preference.

We have not seen any new design shift in Liquid Glass since the last iOS 26 public beta 1. And this is likely the final look Apple will keep for the stable release in September. If you are signed up for public beta, download the update and share your thoughts in the comments below.