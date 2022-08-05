Apple to Produce iPhone 14 in India and China Simultaneously

Apple is highly expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September. We have heard of a plethora of leaks and we can safely expect more to come in before the official launch. This list has a new rumor, which is related to the 2022 iPhones’ production details. Here’s what we know.

iPhone 14 Production Details Revealed

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple might start manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India at the same time it plans to begin production in China. Both production sites will begin making the new iPhones in the second half of 2022. My latest survey indicates Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1" iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past).— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 5, 2022

This will be the first time India will make iPhones around the time of the launch. Usually, the Indian production starts a quarter or two after the launch takes place. The iPhone 14 manufacturing will be handled by the Foxconn plant located in Tamil Nadu.

Now, Kuo also throws light on the fact that there still be a difference in iPhone shipments and capacities in India and China. But, the beginning of production in both regions at the same time is a drastic change for India, which appears to be a “key growth driver” for Apple.

In fact, Apple’s recent earnings call suggested that its revenue doubled in Quarter 2 in India. This could be the reason why the iPhone maker wants to start with production plans in India early. This could also result in lower-than-usual prices for the upcoming iPhone 14 series but this is mere speculation for now.

A recent price leak suggests that the iPhone 14 may start at $799 (~ Rs 63,200), which is the same as the starting price of the iPhone 13. This is despite the supply chain issues. As for what to expect, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and all could come with a 120Hz ProMotion display.

While the Pro models could have the latest A16 chipset and 48MP cameras, the non-Pro versions could stick to last year’s A15 chipset and 12MP cameras. A new pill+hole display design, bigger batteries, improved camera performance, more RAM, and loads more are expected.

But you should know that these details are still rumors and we can only get concrete details when the iPhone 14 series launches. So, it’s best to wait and see what Apple brings to the table this time!

Featured Image: Jon Prosser