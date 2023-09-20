Apple Providing up to Rs 6,000 Discount on iPhone 15 Series and More

Apple recently released the iPhone 15 series and these are currently up for pre-order in India. And if you are planning to buy it, you can avail of a good enough discount on the new iPhones and even the Apple Watch Series 9. Have a look at the details.

iPhone 15 Discount Details

Apple’s official online store, as well as, the Apple Store in Saket and Mumbai, is offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This means that the iPhone 15 Pro will start at Rs 1,29,900 and the 15 Pro Max at Rs 1,53,900 once the offer is applied.

You can get a discount of Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus resulting in a starting price of Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively. This will be applicable on the use of an HDFC Bank credit card. One caveat here is that you will have to convert your transaction into EMI to avail of this offer.

The Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the Apple Watch SE have a discount of Rs 2,500, Rs 3,000, and Rs 1,500, respectively.

And if you are planning to purchase any of the older iPhone models, there’s something for you too. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus have got a discount of Rs 4,000 and the iPhone 13 has received Rs 3,000 off. This will be in addition to the already received price cut of Rs 10,000 on these three models. The iPhone SE 3 can get you a discount of Rs 2,000.

You can check out these offers on the Apple India website and select the deal that suits you best. To know about the iPhone 15 pre-order, head over here. The iPhone 15 will be up for grabs, starting September 22 but the 15 Pro models’ shipments have been delayed. If you end up making any purchase, do share with us in the comments section below.