EU Greenlights Apple’s Dream of Portless iPhones Without USB-C

Just a couple of days ago, we talked about leaked iPhone 17 dummy units, and how at one point Apple thought about making the iPhone 17 Air portless. However, Apple had to backtrack the decision and include a USB-C port given concerns over EU regulations. Now it seems the EU has given a green chit to Apple to make their dream come true with a portless iPhone.

This news comes from 9to5Mac who went over the legalities of the matter. The report confirms an EU press officer, Federica Miccoli’s take on whether a portless iPhone will be compliant with the legislation. Miccoli says:

Since such radio equipment cannot be recharged via wired charging, it does not need to incorporate the harmonized (wired) charging solution.

As you may already know, Apple had to famously switch from lightning port on their iPhones to USB type-C with the iPhone 15, due to EU environmental legislation. More specifically, Common Charger Directive, according to which there should be a common charging standard for smartphones and other electronics to reduce e-waste.

However, this mandate only applies to devices that have a wired charging operation. If a device doesn’t have any charging port at all, it don’t need to add a USB-C port. Since the Bloomberg report we recently covered all but confirms that Apple will be going with a Type C port for the iPhone 17 Air, we won’t be seeing a portless device this year.

That said, we can expect a completely portless slab of glass and aluminum coming next year. A portless phone that charges through MagSafe. Honestly, while it looks like a bleak future, I am all for it and would love to try out a phone with no ports at all. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.