Leaked iPhone 17 Air Case Hints at a Pixel-like Wide Camera Layout

Anmol Sachdeva
product image of iPhone 16e in front of a black, yelow and blue gradient background

Apple has shaken up the iPhone lineup by introducing the iPhone 16e and this year, the company is expected to further expand the offerings with a new addition in the form of iPhone 17 Air. Rumors of an ultra-thin iPhone 17 air have been making rounds on the internet and today we have got the first look at the case of the upcoming iPhone via a leak.

Sonny Dickson shared a tweet with the iPhone 17 Air case and from the first look, the design looks a lot inspired by the current generation Pixel phones. There’s a wide camera layout, which is expected to house a single rear camera on the left and a flash on the right.

Leaked case of iPhone 17 Air also shows a cutout for Camera Control button, which arrived with the iPhone 16 series. If rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 17 Air will have a thin design with the thickness of 5.5mm.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to get a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dynamic Island, an A19 chip, a 48MP single rear camera, and the in-house developed C1 modem.

Despite the sleek design, the new entrant will have MagSafe support and Action Button. Apple recently received heavy criticism for missing out on MagSafe on the new iPhone 16e.

To make it thin, Apple has reportedly decided to eliminate the physical SIM slot from the iPhone 17 Air worldwide. Instead, it will use the eSIM technology for cellular connection.

Do the leaked specifications of the iPhone 17 Air excite you?

