Another GTA 6 Actor Appears to Have Leaked, and It’s Wolverine’s Sabretooth

Rockstar Games may have another casting secret out in the open, and the community is buzzing about the latest GTA 6 actor. With less than five months remaining, fans have speculated that the actor seems to be linked to another highly anticipated title. Last week, the GTA 6 pre-order date was announced during the cover art reveal, and there are rumors of a potential third trailer as well. Among these latest discoveries, this unexpected actor leak has sent the community buzzing. Learn who is behind the familiar voice for the leaked GTA 6 role here.

GTA 6 Mysterious Cast Member Has Got a Familiar Voice in Marvel’s Wolverine

The spotlight is on Brett Gipson, the actor set to portray Sabretooth in the upcoming PlayStation exclusive title Marvel’s Wolverine. Fans have discovered a reference to Grand Theft Auto 6 on Gipson’s professional acting resume. According to the listing, the actor is credited as playing a supporting character named “Ellis” in GTA 6.

While the resume only identifies the character as Ellis, it may be possible that he is connected to the character Jamie Ellis from GTA 5. Jamie Ellis appeared as a LifeInvader user living in Los Santos and became a favorite after getting cornrows from a barbershop.

The eagle-eyed fans who examined Brett Gipson’s resume noticed the major credits to other popular shows, such as casting as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, as Grunt in Borderlands 4, and as the lead role for Varanis in Contra, as well. But Rockstar, being Rockstar, has maintained their extraordinary level of secrecy around the supporting cast and GTA 6 actors. So, not a lot has officially been revealed beyond the supporting actor role, played by Gipson.

Image Credit: Brett Gipson

Even after two record-breaking trailers, many important figures in the game are still unknown. So, who Ellis is in the game and what role he will be playing is unknown to us right now. However, fans speculate that it may be revealed once the GTA 6 trailer 3 is released.

The GTA 6 community, being the kind of investigators they are, have started theorizing about who Ellis might be and how significant his role could be in Jason and Lucia’s journey. Some fans speculate that Ellis might be a part of one of GTA 6’s side stories, random encounters, or stranger missions.

This latest discovery adds to the growing list of GTA 6 characters and voice actors fans believe are linked to the game. The list starts with Lucia Caminos, who is widely believed to be portrayed by actress Manni L. Perez. Next comes Jason Duval, the game’s male protagonist, who is also believed to be played by actor Dylan Rourke. Raul Batista is also believed to be played by the actor Oscar Jaenada.

At this stage, there is simply not enough information, and the discovery has just fueled the discussion. There are also a few rumors that GTA Trailer 3 may never drop, and Rockstar instead may go for a brief gameplay reveal. But, among these, if the resume listing proves accurate, Brett Gipson would join the growing list of GTA 6 actors, offering a small glimpse of Rockstar’s biggest projects yet.