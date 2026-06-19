GTA 6 Trailer 3 May Never Drop If This YouTuber’s Wild Claim Is to Be Believed

GTA 6 has taken over the headlines yet again as Rockstar Games dropped the official pre-order dates for the most anticipated game of the year. However, alongside the GTA 6 pre-order and cover art reveal, fans are also anticipating that the third trailer would drop the same day. But one YouTuber has brought forward a wild claim that GTA 6 trailer 3 may not arrive at all and believes Rockstar has a much bigger plan ahead of release.

YouTuber Claims Rockstar May Drop 20-Minute GTA 6 Gameplay Reveal Instead of Trailer 3

In a fresh GTA 6 trailer 3 release theory, popular GTA YouTuber DarkViperAU has claimed in a recent video that he had heard from someone who is an insider that Rockstar may not drop the much-awaited trailer at all. Instead, his source claims that alongside pre-orders, Rockstar may release a 20-minute GTA 6 video rather than a short 3-4 minute trailer.

DarkViperAU posted a video a few days ago claiming he’d heard information about a 20-minute-long trailer potentially releasing this month.



What’s interesting is that he mentioned this before Rockstar suddenly dropped the cover art. That said, take it with a grain of salt it… pic.twitter.com/SxHhlQN8bT — DriftRespawn (@playb0y4L) June 18, 2026

When asked whether the 20-minute video could instead be a gameplay reveal for GTA 6, the YouTuber said, “Well, I assume if it’s going to be 20 minutes, it’s going to be a gameplay video.” However, take this info with a pinch of salt, as the Aussie streamer goes on to affirm, “I don’t know, guys. Some guy maybe bulls***ting or he may know a guy (who confirms it).”

Looking back at past Rockstar Games titles like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, the gameplay reveals have often been followed by the third trailer of the game on YouTube and social media. But since Rockstar has kept things under wraps for a long time when it comes to their latest title, like the GTA 6 cover art, it could be highly likely that the devs drop a surprise gameplay reveal instead of trailer 3.

Since GTA 6 pre-orders go live on June 25, 2026, all eyes are already on Rockstar Games’ website and more insider pages that can even reveal the slightest bit of info about the GTA 6 price or even details about its next marketing drop. Since Zelnick already reaffirmed the GTA 6 release date to November 19, pre-orders give a strong signal that there won’t be any more delays before a copy of the game is in the hands of every fan who has been waiting for over 3 years.