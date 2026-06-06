Among Us Animated TV Series Released, Here’s Where to Watch

Among Us, the global sensation video game, is getting transformed into an animated TV series. It was first announced in 2024 with a teaser. Now, after two years, the Among Us animated TV series was shadowdropped today. Check out where you can watch the new Among Us animated show right here.

Among Us Animated TV Series Is Now Available to Stream on Paramount+

An official Among Us TV series has been long overdue, and CBS Studios has surprise-released the animated show today on Paramount+, as confirmed by the staff at the Summer Game Fest. The team shared a new trailer for the animated show and asked fans to enjoy their new work as all 10 episodes are now available to stream on the Paramount+ streaming platform today.

If you are wondering what the story of the Among Us animated TV series is, it’s identical to the iconic video game. After a crew boards the spaceship Skeld, they soon find out there is a shapeshifter killer among them. Therefore, it’s a whodunnit-type animated TV show that will entertain everyone.

A new standalone Among Us game was announced at the Summer Game Fest. Thus, it is a great time to be an Among Us fan. That said, if you have already begun watching the new episodes of the Among Us animated TV series, let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below.