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Among Us Animated TV Series Released, Here’s Where to Watch

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Among Us animated TV series
Image Credit: CBS Studios
In Short
  • The Among Us animated TV series has been shadowdropped today.
  • The sudden release of the animated show was announced at the Summer Game Fest 2026.
  • All 10 episodes of the Among Us animated TV series are out on Paramount+.
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Among Us, the global sensation video game, is getting transformed into an animated TV series. It was first announced in 2024 with a teaser. Now, after two years, the Among Us animated TV series was shadowdropped today. Check out where you can watch the new Among Us animated show right here.

Among Us Animated TV Series Is Now Available to Stream on Paramount+

An official Among Us TV series has been long overdue, and CBS Studios has surprise-released the animated show today on Paramount+, as confirmed by the staff at the Summer Game Fest. The team shared a new trailer for the animated show and asked fans to enjoy their new work as all 10 episodes are now available to stream on the Paramount+ streaming platform today.

If you are wondering what the story of the Among Us animated TV series is, it’s identical to the iconic video game. After a crew boards the spaceship Skeld, they soon find out there is a shapeshifter killer among them. Therefore, it’s a whodunnit-type animated TV show that will entertain everyone.

A new standalone Among Us game was announced at the Summer Game Fest. Thus, it is a great time to be an Among Us fan. That said, if you have already begun watching the new episodes of the Among Us animated TV series, let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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