New Among Us Standalone Game Announced, A Whodunnit Called ‘On Guard’

Innersloth has dropped a bombshell at Summer Game Fest 2026 with the announcement of Among Us Story: On Guard, a new standalone title set in the same universe. The title will bring similar mechanics from the popular multiplayer title to a single-player experience, tasking players with solving a mystery as the security head.

Among Us Devs Are Bringing A Single-Player Whodunnit Story with ‘On Guard’

Tráiler de Among Us Story: On Guard. pic.twitter.com/OENADPtZli — NotPalo (@NotPaloIntel) June 5, 2026

The trailer for Among Us On Guard was revealed at Summer Game Fest 2026, just before the announcement of the Among Us animated TV show. In the trailer, we can see how the title’s gameplay will actually be a simulation that characters are dropped into. They assume the role of a security head at an office building who comes across a murder. Players will then have to use their deduction and investigation skills to figure out who the murderer is.

The game will feature an updated art style that looks sharper and less rough than the original. Plus, the color palette looks a bit less aggressive, which looks like an intended choice to set it apart from the original Among Us. While the game will feature dialogues between characters that will help the player solve the murder, there are still no voice actors for the characters.

Following the announcement, fans also got their first look at the upcoming animated Among Us animated series, with stars from the cast announcing the project live on stage.

Among Us Story: On Guard is now available to wishlist on Steam.