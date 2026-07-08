Mortal Shell 2 Release Date Confirmed, Pre-Orders Now Live

The wait for the next major soulslike is almost over, as developer Cold Symmetry has officially confirmed that Mortal Shell 2 will release on August 20, 2026. This comes along with the reveal of new editions and pre-orders for the game, which are now available for players to secure.

Players Can Now Pre-Order Three Unique Editions of Mortal Shell 2

The announcement for Mortal Shell 2’s release date comes from a new trailer for the game, confirming the title’s release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. The trailer gave players a brand-new look at everything the upcoming action RPG will have to offer, including the multiple classes players will be able to use.

The title’s August release window will allow the developers to avoid the congested month of September, which will see the release of titles like Marvel’s Wolverine and Onimusha Way of the Sword. With a relatively isolated release date, the game will be able to attract the undivided attention of soulslike fans.

For the uninitiated, Mortal Shell 2 is a standalone sequel to the first Mortal Shell, which already counts among the best soulslike games out there. This means that players don’t need to have played the original to jump into the highly anticipated sequel. The game promises a compact open world with dungeons to explore and unique Shells for players to use during combat.

Apart from the release date announcement, Cold Symmetry has also announced pre-orders for Mortal Shell 2 across all major platforms. The game will feature two base editions: the Standard Edition ($49.99) and the Devout Edition ($59.99). A pre-order of the Devout Edition provides players with 72-hour Early Access to the game.

While the physical disc disaster at PlayStation still seems to be on players’ minds, the game will also feature a Revered Edition. This unique edition, exclusive to PS5, will feature a steelbook case, an artbook, and a selection of fine art prints.

With the first game in the series being a beloved soulslike, players are eagerly waiting for Mortal Shell 2 to be ticked off the 2026 gaming calendar when it releases on August 20, 2026.

Will you be pre-ordering Mortal Shell 2? If yes, what edition are you getting? Tell us in the comments below!