Amazon’s Website Ranking Platform Alexa.com to Shut Down Next Year

Those trying to keep track of a website’s ranking and other analytics will be well aware of Alexa.com, which is a popular website ranking platform by Amazon. Sadly, the platform will soon see its end as Amazon is shutting it down next year.

Amazon Alexa.com Shutting Down in 2022

Amazon has revealed that starting May 1, 2022, Alexa.com will no longer exist for users to check websites’ ranking or get competitive analysis. The service will come to end after being in existence for around 25 years.

The official blog post reads, “Twenty-five years ago, we founded Alexa Internet. After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we’ve made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022. Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more.”

It is also revealed that Amazon has already stopped offering new Alexa.com subscriptions to people and the existing subscribers can use the platform until May 2022. Those who want to continue using the website during its last months will be charged a subscription fee until April 1. People can also choose to delete the account now. To delete the account, users can submit a support request for the same to continue the process. Before this, it’s best to ensure that the subscription is canceled.

Amazon has already has started showing a notice on the Alexa website, which notifies users of the development. For the uninitiated, the Alexa website allows users to monitor websites’ ranking, traffic data, and more. It even lets users access SEO tools and competitive analysis by subscribing to the paid model.

While there’s no official word on why Amazon has taken the decision to pull the plugs off its nearly 2-decade-old service, an online visibility management platform Semrush has suggested that Alexa.com’s organic traffic has dipped greatly in recent times. Maybe, it losing the huge userbase and popularity is the reason.

Have you ever used Alexa.com to check a website’s ranking and its competitors? What are your thoughts on its shutdown? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you are looking for alternatives, we are currently working on a dedicated post to help you with that decision. So, stay tuned for more information.