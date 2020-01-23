Amazon’s music streaming service, Amazon Music, has announced that it now has 55 million customers worldwide, marking a big growth over the last year. The Amazon Music Unlimited service alone has reportedly seen a growth of over 50% in the last year.

As a whole, Amazon Music has seen major growth across the globe, growing nearly 50% year-over-year in countries including the UK, US, Germany, and Japan. The service has also reportedly almost doubled in countries where it has recently launched, including France, Spain, Italy, and Mexico.

“We’re proud to reach this incredible milestone and are overwhelmed by our customers’ response to Amazon Music” said Steve Boom, Amazon’s VP of Music. He further added, “Our strategy is unique and, like everything we do at Amazon, starts with our customers. We’ve always been focused on expanding the marketplace for music streaming by offering music listener’s unparalleled choice because we know that different listeners have different needs. As we continue to lead in our investment in voice with Alexa, and in high-quality audio with Amazon Music HD, we’re excited to bring our customers and the music industry even more innovation in 2020 and beyond.”