As India goes into a national lockdown, companies such as Flipkart have announced that they are ceasing operations across their supply-chain in an effort to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic. However, Amazon India has published a blog post explaining that the company will continue operating its e-commerce platform for high-priority goods in the country.

In the blogpost, Amazon India says that the company is “temporarily prioritizing [its] available fulfilment and logistics capacity to serve products that are currently critical for [its] customers such as Household Staples, Packaged Food, Health Care, Hygiene, Personal safety and other high priority products.”

Further, the company has announced that it will also temporarily stop taking orders for other, ‘non-essential’ commodities on its platform until further notice. The company is also disabling shipments for non-essential items already purchased by consumers.

If you had ordered something off of Amazon India which doesn’t fall under the category of critical supplies, you will receive an email and a text-message from the company informing you of the delay in shipment. The company is also offering customers the chance to cancel their orders and receive a full refund in these cases.

“These changes are in effect from 24th March 2020, and we will update when we resume normal operations. We will follow all Centre and State Government guidance on this. We continue to work with concerned government authorities to ensure on-ground support that will enable us to offer a more expanded selection to fulfil customer needs.” said the company on its blog post.