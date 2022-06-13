Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite 2022 with Alexa Voice Remote Lite Launched in India

Amazon launched the original Fire TV Stick Lite (along with a new Fire TV Stick) in India back in 2020. Now, almost a year-and-a-half later, the tech giant has launched the next-gen Fire TV Stick Lite with a brand new Alexa Voice Remote Lite in the country. Check out the details below right now!

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite 2022: Specs and Features

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is essentially the same unit that was launched alongside the standard model back in September 2020. It offers Full-HD streaming with support for HDR technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience. It also comes with 8GB of onboard storage and is powered by a quad-core processor, much like its predecessor.

However, the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite is quite different from the one that came with the 2020 model. Unlike the previous controller unit, the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite comes with dedicated buttons to open popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Prime Music.

It also has a blue-colored button with the Alexa logo to summon Alexa, unlike the plain button with a mic icon on the previous remote unit. The new Alexa Voice Remote Lite looks more similar to the Alexa Voice Remote that comes with last year’s high-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Although that one has more control buttons than the current Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Nonetheless, it supports the voice control feature, meaning users can control their TVs using just their voice.

Additionally, the new Fire TV Stick Lite supports Bluetooth version 5.0, an HDMI port, a micro-USB port, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. It also allows content mirroring, among other things.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the new Amazon Fire TV Stick with the new Alexa Voice Remote, it is available to buy at Rs 2,999. The Fire TV Stick 2022 bundle is currently listed on the Amazon India website. You can check it out and do let us know if you will buy it in the comments below.