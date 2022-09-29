Amazon’s Fire TV Cube 3rd Gen Launched in India

Amazon has launched the new Fire TV Cube video streaming device in India. This is the 3rd-generation Fire TV Cube and comes with 4K Ultra HD support, Dolby Atmos, hands-free Alexa, and more. Here are the details.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: Specs and Features

The new Fire TV Cube comes with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz, which makes it 20% faster than the predecessor. The apps will load faster and using the device will be smoother. It supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, along with HDR and Dolby Vision, to add to the whole visual experience.

The device also comes with the Super Resolution Upscaling option to easily convert HD content to 4K for better details and clarity.

There’s an HDMI port to easily connect soundbars and other devices. It also has a USB port, Wi-Fi 6, and Ethernet. Plus, hands-free Alexa will help look for stuff much more conveniently. The Fire TV Cube comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote. The Amazon 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) for easy pairing of Bluetooth hearing aids.

Amazon has also introduced the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro, which can work with Fire TV streaming media players, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. There’s a Remote Finder feature to find the misplaced remote control. A built-in speaker will make a noise to alert you when it’s found. It has a dedicated Remote Finder button, new customizable buttons for easy access to content and Alexa controls of your choice, and motion-activated backlit buttons.

Price and Availability

The Amazon 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube is priced at Rs 13,999, while the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro comes at a price of Rs 2,499. There’s no word on both devices’ availability as of now but the latter is now up for pre-booking.