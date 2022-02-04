After India, Amazon Prime Subscription Price Increased by 20% In the US

Amazon recently hiked the price of its Prime subscription service in India. It now has decided to do the same for users in the US as Amazon Prime’s price has been bumped up, as announced via Amazon’s quarterly report. This is the first time Amazon Prime has seen a price hike since 2018.

Amazon Prime Price Increased in the US

It is revealed that Amazon Prime will now cost $14.99 (around Rs 1,120) a month, up from the previous price of $12.99 a month. The annual subscription has gone up from $119 (around Rs 8,893) to $139 (around Rs 10,300), which is a $20 hike.

The new Amazon Prime prices will be applicable for both new and existing users. People who are thinking of getting Amazon Prime for the first time will see these new prices, starting February 18. Hence, you have time to get the subscription at the current price and save some money. To recall, Amazon Prime is an umbrella service that provides Prime Video access, Amazon Music, free one day delivery, and more.

Existing subscribers have until March 25, 2021, before the new prices kick in. So, if you are an existing customer and are due for a renewal, you have over a month’s time. It remains to be seen if this price change is just for the US or will reach more regions.

To recall, in India, Amazon Prime now costs Rs 179 a month (previous price – Rs 129), Rs 459 for a quarter (previous price – Rs 329), and Rs 1,499 a year (previous price – Rs 999), after a price hike by up to 50%.

This comes after Netflix decided to increase the prices of its plans in the US and Canada. Although, the rival video-streaming service took a decision of doing the opposite for the Indian users and decreased the prices of its plans by up to 60%, thus, making it a lot more accessible.

What are your thoughts on the recent Amazon Prime price hike in the US? Do let us know in the comments below!