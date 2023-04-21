Acer Swift X 16, Chromebook Spin 714, and More Launched; Check Out the Details!

Acer, at its Global Conference 2023, released a bunch of laptops, including the Acer Swift X 16, the Chromebook Spin 714, and more. Continue reading below to know more.

Acer Swift X 16 Laptop: Specs and Features

The Acer Swift X 16 packs a 3.2K 120Hz OLED display with a peak of 500 nits brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The display is VESA and eye-safe certified. It has an aluminum chassis.

On the hardware front, the X 16 OLED packs the latest AMD Ryzen 9 H-series processor, complemented by Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The RTX series GPU will allow X 16 users to take full advantage of Nvidia Studio and Nvidia Studio software. You get up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SDD storage.

To help creators keep up with demanding tasks, the X 16 OLED packs a redesigned thermal layout. The new design comprises of TwinAir cooling and dual D6 copper heat pipes for sustained performance and battery life. The x 16 also comes with four fan speeds viz: Silent, Normal, Performance, and Turbo.

Acer Swift X 16 Laptop

In terms of connectivity, the X 16 offers 2 gen-4 Type-C ports, USB-A 3.1 port, HDMI 2.1, a MicroSD card slot, and much more. It also houses a 1080p FHD camera coupled with Acer’s TNR technology. The X 16 runs Windows 11, packs a 33% larger battery than its predecessor, and is Wi-Fi 6E enabled.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: Specs and Features

The productivity-centric Acer Chromebook Spin 714 boasts a 14-inch 16:10 IPS edge-to-edge WUXGA display with 100% sRGB coverage and support for a stylus (option). The 2-in-1 360-degree convertible touch display is protected by Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. The chassis is made out of recycled aluminum that is military-graded for durability. You can use the laptop in tent mode, as well as in tablet mode.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

The laptop is powered by the Intel Evo 13th Gen i7 series processor and Intel vPro. It is designed to last 10 hours on a single 30 min charge, thanks to rapid charging. The Chromebook Spin 714 offers a QHD web camera with a privacy shutter and a dual microphone array for clear audio and video quality. There are dual upward-firing speakers with DTS Audio certification for distortion-free audio quality, along with support for a quick-charge stylus and a fingerprint reader. In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, 2 thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5 mm audio input/output port, and USB-A 3.0 port. The laptop runs on the latest version of Chrome OS.

More Laptops Launched!

Acer also launched its Aspire Vero laptop with a focus on sustainability. The Vero laptop boasts a Post-consumer Recycled Plastic rugged chassis with an ocean glass trackpad. it comes with Acer’s Eco+ Power Efficiency technology for performance and battery management. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Evo i7 chipset and houses a 1440p QHD Webcam, supports Windows 11 and a multitude of ports like USB-C thunderbolt ports, audio input/output, USB-A 3.0, and much more.

The Acer Predator Triton 17 X and Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptops were also unveiled. The laptops house a 250Hz mini LED display and can pack up to 13th Gen i9 HX series processors, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Acer has also introduced a new Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop, for a glasses-free 3d experience. Both laptops can go up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 4TB PCIe Gen4 storage. The laptops also bundle DLSS-3, Ray Tracing, and Nvidia MAX-Q Technologies.

Acer Predator Triton 17

Acer also launched its TravelMate series laptops for professionals. The higher-end model boasts an OLED display with an Intel 13th Gen vPro i7 processor with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 65W fast-charging battery. The TravelMate series has introduced Acer’s Dust Defender technology to keep dust away from the laptop internals. The laptop also offers an FHD IR camera, privacy-focused Sensing technology, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G.

Price and Availability

The Acer Swift X 16 laptop has a starting price of $1,2499 (~ Rs 1,02,000) from June. The Chromebook Spin 714 laptop will retail starting at $699.99 (~ Rs 57,400). It will be available from June in North America.

The Predator series, the Acer Vero, and the TravelMate series will be available from June at a starting price of $1,199 (~ Rs 98,000), $699.99 (~ Rs 58,000), and $849.99 (~ Rs 69,700), respectively.