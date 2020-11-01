Have you ever looked at a beautifully designed cake at a confectionary and wished to recreate it at home? Well, if you did, then you are in luck. A company working with 3D printers and food technology has now made an add-on accessory for compatible 3D printers that lets users decorate their food with texts, pictures, and anything a human mind can imagine.

Dubbed as 3DCakeWalk, the food-decorating kit lets existing 3D printer owners print custom designs and texts on sweet dishes and appetizers right in their own kitchen. No need for any professional chef to make your food look good. With the 3DCakeWalk in your arsenal, food decorating is a piece of cake!

To start decorating your food, all you need is a compatible 3D printer and the 3DCakeWalk kit. With these two by your side, you can put any design your mind can imagine onto your food items.

Now, before starting your project, you first have to put the 3DCakeWalk together. For that, you can visit the official assembly-instruction page to get a step-by-step guide.

So, once you set up the food-decorating kit with your 3D printer, you can then search for an appropriate design, prepare the ingredients for decorations, pour it into a special tube, attach that tube to the 3D printer and start the project.

However, if you cannot find a preferred design to decorate your food, you can also use the “3D Slicer” software to create your own design without any food-printing issues.

Now, the paste extruding kit is designed and developed by a French company named Digital Patisserie. The company works with 3D printers to find various uses of the tool, specifically in the food industry. As a result, they developed the 3DCakeWalk to help users provide a fine-dining experience to their guests or make a perfect birthday cake.

You can check out the official promotion video of the “3DCakeWalk” kit right below.

The company is currently running a Kickstarter campaign and has already raised over $8,000 from 42 backers, as of writing this article. So, if you want to get your hands on the food-decorating kit, you can back the project by pre-ordering your own 3DCakeWalk kit from its campaign page. The company plans to ship the orders from December 2020.