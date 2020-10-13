In February this year, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei (who allegedly quit the company) hinted about the existence of a new power bank with fast charging capabilities. With just a day to go for the OnePlus 8T launch event, reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the render and specifications of OnePlus’ upcoming 10,000mAh power bank.

According to Agarwal’s tweet, the OnePlus power bank will come with support for up to 18W fast charging. It will have a total of 3 ports, of which two are USB-A output ports and the other one is a USB-C input/ output port.

OnePlus 18W power bank may come in Black and Green color variants. In terms of design, the power bank follows a curved finish with a carbon fiber-like outer covering. On one side, you get the elegant-looking OnePlus logo, while on the other, there is a huge ‘Never Settle’ logo.

OnePlus Power Bank 10,000mAH -18W Fast Charging

-3 Ports

-2 USB-A Out Ports

-1 USB-C Input/Output Port

-Lightweight

-Black & Green Color Options

-INR ₹1,200-1,400 Uh not much, just kind of a budget product. Thoughts?#OnePlus #OnePlus8T #OnePlus8T5G pic.twitter.com/1YuZclUspY — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 12, 2020

Judging by the leaked render, the Never Settle logo will be a disappointment to those who prefer a minimalistic design but a treat for OnePlus fanboys. In my opinion, it’s a significant design downgrade when compared to the first sleek-looking OnePlus power bank launched a few years back.

In case all of this sounds familiar to you, you’re not alone. The specs mentioned above are exactly the same as Oppo’s 10,000mAh 18W Power Bank 2. Apart from a few minor design changes, the upcoming 18W OnePlus power bank is yet another rebranded Oppo product.

The expected pricing of the OnePlus power bank will be somewhere around Rs. 1200 to Rs. 1,400. If you ask me, the Oppo 10,000mAh power bank 2 will be a better deal for anyone looking to get a new power bank, especially now that the price is down to just Rs. 899 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Featured Image Courtesy: Ishan Agarwal / Twitter