The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Price Leaked in Early Australian Store Listing

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time prices have leaked in an early Australian Nintendo Store listing. According to reports, The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time was listed for $94.95 AUD or $104.95 NZD for the digital edition. This likely means that the physical edition would be priced at $109.95 AUD or $134.71 NZD.

When converted, the price comes to around $59.99 USD for the digital edition. However, this can fluctuate based on Nintendo’s decision on regional pricing. Other than that, the pricing is not yet confirmed, so there is a possibility that it was simply fill-in data.

Image Credit: Vooks.net

However, seeing how the Australian Nintendo Store page has now gone under maintenance and the pricing is no longer visible, the reports are likely true. The initial report came from Vooks.net, where they revealed that the store listing could only be seen by searching for it.

Currently, Nintendo has not made any official announcement about The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time pricing, but it may change tonight. With Nintendo having a scheduled The Legend of Zelda’s 40th anniversary Nintendo Direct tonight, they are likely planning to release the pricing for the Ocarina of Time remake.

The first announcement for the game came in a Nintendo Direct in June, where it only gave us a brief look at Link sleeping. With Ocarina of Time being considered one of the best games of all time, Nintendo is likely planning to go all in on the game’s development.

The game is set to release in 2026 and will be launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2. With the year coming to its final few months, we can expect today’s Nintendo Direct to also reveal The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time’s release date. Hopefully, the game will be similar to Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom, featuring a robust open world with a ton of creativity.

So, what are your thoughts on The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time pricing? Let us know in the comments below.