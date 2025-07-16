The Legend of Zelda Live Action Movie Cast Confirmed Officially: Bo Bragason-San to Play Zelda

After the global success of movies such as Pokémon Detective Pikachu and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo is bringing the iconic The Legend of Zelda series to the live-action medium. Given the anticipation surrounding this live-action adaptation, fans have been eagerly awaiting the official cast announcement of The Legend of Zelda movie. There is no more room for rumours and buzz as Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo’s legendary video game designer, officially introduced the cast of Link and Princess Zelda in the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie.

Nintendo’s official X account has announced today that Bo Bragason-san and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san are set to portray the iconic roles of Zelda and Link, respectively, in The Legend of Zelda live-action. Miyamato further added, “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen,” in the post.

Bo Bragason-san has worked in several popular TV shows, namely Three Girls, Renegade Nell, and recently in King and Conqueror. Meanwhile, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san has appeared in TV Shows such as Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, Sandman, Son of a Critch, etc. Previously, Hunter Schafer, the Euphoria star, was rumoured to play the role of Princess Zelda.

Now, it has been confirmed that these young talents will step into the roles of Zelda and Link. In addition, The Legend of Zelda live-action is now confirmed to be released on May 7, 2027, after the postponement.

With that said, what do you think about the cast of the Legend of Zelda movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.