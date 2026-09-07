Nintendo Switch 2 Owners Banned Due to “Server Error” Despite Avoiding Pirated Games

In a new wave of nintendo switch 2 console bans aimed at cracking down on piracy, Nintendo banned accounts of several Switch 2 owners from September 5, 2026, until the early morning of Sept 7.

Nintendo Switch 2 Users Unbanned After Server Error Restricted Access to Games

On the evening of September 6, several nintendo switch 2 console users reported on Reddit that their systems were “suddenly banned” with an error code 2124-4508 and a message stating: “The use of online services on this console is currently restricted by Nintendo.” While some assumed their entire account was nintendo switch banned, users reported that they encountered a console-wide lock when trying to access digital titles or online features on the nintendo eshop.

Image Credit: Reddit / G0el

While these were the majority of the reports that circulated online between September 5 – 7, one more user pointed out that their daughter’s Switch 2 was banned with an error code 2181-4008, and Nintendo’s phone support did not reverse it. Support told the user that the ban was implemented due to “copying cartridges” or game cards.

Seems like Nintendo’s piracy crackdown on Switch 2 consoles backfired and caused a server-wide error where users received this message even after they had legitimate copies of their games. However, the ban was reversed after a while when the user rebooted their console and connected to the internet once again.

Shortly after the bans subsided, users speculated that Nintendo online services may have encountered a widespread server error, which was later confirmed by a customer support executive. Some even checked whether they had tried to redeem a copy of a game like The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, bought from another region and redeemed on their home country’s Nintendo Switch 2 account.

But this isn’t the first time Nintendo has issued widespread bans on Switch 2 consoles. In June 2025, Nintendo banned users who used the MIG Switch flash cart, which allowed them to load backups of Nintendo Switch games and play them on the console, sparking questions about can you play nintendo switch games on nintendo switch 2 safely.

However, at the time, this ban was implemented against users who used illegal methods to play games, unlike the case with the latest September 2026 ban wave. Also check out the upcoming Nintendo Direct September 2026 on September 10, which will bring in new info about upcoming nintendo switch 2 games 2026 and consoles.