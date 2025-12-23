Your Year with ChatGPT is Rolling Out; Here’s How to Check Your AI Wrapped

Just before Christmas, OpenAI has started rolling out ‘Your Year with ChatGPT’, which is a personalized year-in-review experience that looks back at how you interacted with ChatGPT in 2025. Similar to Spotify Wrapped, ChatGPT shows themes from your conversations and statistics about your ChatGPT usage during the year.

Your Year with ChatGPT is rolling out gradually to all users including Free, Plus, and Pro users, starting today. Note that at launch, it’s only available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. OpenAI will widely roll out the experience to more regions later on.

Having said that, I have found a trick to get ChatGPT wrapped right away, bypassing regional restrictions, so follow the steps below. But keep in mind you must have ChatGPT Memory and Reference Chat History enabled in your account settings. On that note, here are the steps to follow.

Check Your Year with ChatGPT Experience

Launch the ChatGPT app and type ‘your year with ChatGPT’.

A small chip with ‘Your Year with ChatGPT’ will show up in the text box.

Now, simply tap the Send button and ChatGPT will take around 10 minutes to generate a personalized recap of how you used ChatGPT in 2025. Enjoy!

While you are at it, you can also send the 🎁 emoji in ChatGPT to receive a personalized video made by Sora 2. It asks for your image and creates a video featuring Santa. OpenAI is rolling out some new experiences just before the holiday season and these are some of them.