Apple Music Replay 2025 is Here; Find Out How to See Yours

The recap time is here, and Apple is back with its annual Apple Music Replay 2025. It shows your year in music and the top artists, genres, tracks, and albums that you have enjoyed the most in 2025. It is available on all platforms, including Android, iOS, macOS, and the web.

Apple pulled a quick one this year, releasing its Apple Music Replay 2025 before Spotify Wrapped. The replay shows highlight reels, your listening stats, top artists, favorite genres, and the song that you have jammed on repeat.

However, this year’s replay also shows new artists that you have discovered this year, creators you kept coming back to, and the albums that stayed in your song rotation. You are welcome to share your Apple Music Replay with everyone, using the share option at the bottom, as an image or video.

How to Check Your Apple Music Replay (2025)

If you are wondering how to find your Apple Music Replay, it is available from the New tab in the app. Here are the steps to follow.

Launch the Apple Music app and move to the “New” tab.

Here, you will find your Apple Music Replay 2025. Tap on it.

Now, you can find all your listening stats.

Replay 2025 is also available for artists, offering them insights about total listeners, minutes listened, countries, top-streamed songs, and top identified songs on Shazam. This year, musicians and their teams can also find out listener growth and yearly performance summaries.