Xbox CEO Wants the Platform Open Enough to Find the “Next Kojima”

Xbox has undergone a massive management change in the last couple of months, and its effects have already started showing. With the June Xbox Games Showcase announcing some incredible games and a return to exclusives, it is clear that Asha Sharma has no plans of holding back. In their latest endeavor, the Xbox CEO plans to open up its platform to attract more game developers, in search of the next Hideo Kojima.

Search for the Next Hideo Kojima is On, Says Xbox CEO Asha Sharma

Both Asha and Kojima did an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where they spoke about the upcoming game OD, planned to be an Xbox Console exclusive. During the interview, Asha shared her plans to make Xbox open to as many creators and game developers as possible, creating an environment where they can be onboarded with ease and be successful. This will also propel her plan of bringing back Xbox exclusivity at full flow. By doing this, she expects to find the “next Kojima.”

XBOX has not reached the boundary of games, and, therefore, we need to make sure our platform is sufficiently open so more creators and developers can come on board and be successful, because the next Kojima is yet to be known.

Although finding another personality like Kojima is not going to be easy, given there could only be the one who can make a game where you deliver packages while carrying a baby around; Asha Sharma’s approach is the correct way forward for Xbox. You never know if they find the next Kojima in Playground Games, given the success of Forza Horizon 6 and the anticipation around their next exclusive title, Fable.

Although Xbox reportedly plans massive layoffs soon, closing up many of its studios, its return to core games like Halo, Elder Scrolls, and Gears of War will bring better results in the future. Hideo Kojima is also unravelling secrets to his upcoming horror game, OD, which finally comes months after the OD Knock teaser, as the director has just started filming the game.

Image Credit: Kojima Productions

With games like OD becoming Xbox exclusive, if the platform can capture a couple more of such titles in the coming days, they can seriously put up a fight against Sony. While the return of console wars is still unfair to gamers, a healthy competition like this one is always good for the gaming economy, wouldn’t you agree? So, what’s your opinion on Xbox finding the next Hideo Kojima? Tell us in the comments section below.