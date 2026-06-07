SEGA Announces Crazy Taxi ‘World Tour’ at Xbox Games Showcase, Coming in 2027

SEGA has finally announced a new Crazy Taxi game called World Tour at Xbox Games Showcase 2026. The game had been leaked previously on SEGA’s official annual reports and earnings call and now it has finally been revealed. Here’s more to know about the iconic title’s revival in a brand new look.

SEGA’s Crazy Taxi World Tour is Bringing Back Iconic Arcade Driving in 2027

The love for SEGA’s Crazy Taxi games came from early 2000s arcade experiences where kids enjoyed driving around the city, picking up passengers and dropping them off by showing their ‘crazy taxi driving’ skills and earning points. SEGA later popularized that experience into PC and console gaming as the last game Fare Wars released in 2007 for PSP failed to impress fans of the classic titles.

Now SEGA is back once again after 19 years with a mainline Crazy Taxi game called Crazy Taxi World Tour which will bring the thrill of driving a taxi around towns, picking up customers and dropping them off to places in record time. Since obviously this is a game set in 2026-27, social media, phone apps like ‘Uber’ will play a huge role in picking up fare.

The game’s official description reads: “In this new high-octane adventure, follow Axel as he chases down the mysterious masked villains who stole his beloved taxi. Tackle extreme missions around the world all while earning some CRAZY money!”

The gameplay trailer at Xbox Games Showcase showed the iconic yellow taxi with an open roof and you, the driver drifting it around towns across the world as you get an airport fare on an app notification. The trailer then ends with the title Crazy Taxi World Tour and the release window “Coming in 2027.”

Sure the game is still an entire year away, fret not, you can always play GTA 6 this November and run over – – I mean pick up some passengers in your car, right? Nevertheless, Crazy Taxi: World Tour is coming to XBOX Series X|S and XBOX on PC as an XBOX Play Anywhere title.

Are you excited to play it yet again? Let us know in the comments below!