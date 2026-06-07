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Gears of War E-Day Release Date Announced with a Return to Console Exclusivity

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Gears of War E-Day Release Date
Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios
In Short
  • Gears of War E-Day will officially release on October 6, 2026.
  • The title will serve as an origin story for the Gears of War franchise.
  • Xbox has confirmed that Gears of War E-Day will be an Xbox console exclusive.
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Xbox Game Studios has finally given players their first look at the gameplay for Gears of War E-Day, the highly anticipated prequel in the beloved shooter franchise, at the Xbox Games Showcase. Apart from Marcus Fenix’s return, CEO Asha Sharma also revealed that the title will be an Xbox console exclusive when it launches on October 6, 2026.

Gears of War E-Day Will be Exclusive to Xbox Consoles and PC

Gears of War E-Day is being developed by The Coalition in partnership with People Can Fly, and it serves as a mainline origin story. The game takes place 14 years before the events of the original 2006 classic. In the new gameplay trailer at Xbox Games Showcase, players get their first look at Marcus Fenix in the title, who can be seen arming himself as the Locust invasion begins.

The gameplay showcased is as bloody and gruesome as always, taking Marcus and his squad on a battle as they try to navigate the invasion. Players were also treated to large-scale battles and the smooth cover shooter mechanics that the series popularised. The main campaign of E-Day is said to take place throughout multiple consecutive days of the invasion.

The biggest bombshell related to the new Gears of War title is the Xbox exclusivity. CEO Asha Sharma has confirmed that, if players want to experience Gears of War E-Day, they will have to do so on Xbox consoles or PC. It looks like, as part of the new We Are Xbox strategy, the company is reclaiming some of its high-priority first-party titles, especially with the Gears of War franchise being such an important part of Xbox’s history.

Gears of War E-Day is currently slated for a global release on October 6, 2026, exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC. Additionally, the title will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Are you excited about the new Gears of War entry? Tell us in the comments below!

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Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

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