xAI Under Fire, Lawsuit Alleges Grok’s Image Tool Violated Child Safety Laws

Three teenagers from Tennessee, two of whom are minors, are suing Elon Musk’s xAI for generating and distributing sexually explicit images and media featuring them as minors. The class action lawsuit alleges that xAI’s AI chatbot, Grok, processed and created child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The lawsuit also claims that Musk and other xAI leaders were aware of Grok’s capabilities to generate such content when they launched its Spicy mode last year.

Class-Action Suit Claims Elon Musk’s AI Generated Explicit Images of Minors

Grok has already received backlash for its viral bikini trend, where it generated non-consensual sexually explicit images of minors and women. Now, two minors and an adult, who was a minor at the time of the events, have filed a lawsuit against xAI. One of the victims learnt that explicit AI- morphed images of her and 18 other victims were floating on Discord since December 2025.

Image Credit: gguy / Shutterstock

However, the perpetrator behind these images has been arrested since. The lawsuit claims that the perpetrator used Grok to generate such AI-generated images and share them in a Telegram group chat as a means to get CSAM of other minors in exchange.

The lawsuit further claims, “At least five of these files, one video and four images, depicted her actual face and body in settings with which she was familiar, but morphed into sexually explicit poses.”

The Class Action lawsuit holds Grok and xAI leader, including Elon Musk, responsible that they “failed to test the safety of the features it developed”. One of the lawyers, Annika K. Martin of Lieff Cabraser, said in a statement, “We intend to hold xAI accountable for every child they harmed in this way.”

xAI has not shared a statement about the same. But the company needs to take responsibility to prevent any future abuse of AI deepfakes of minors and women.