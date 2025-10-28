Elon Musk Launches Grokipedia, His Own Wikipedia Alternative

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI has launched the first version of Grokipedia, an AI-backed encyclopedia that the Tesla and X CEO is touting as an unbiased alternative to Wikipedia. The platform debuted with over 885,000 articles, with version 1.0 releasing sometime soon.

How Grokipedia is Different from Wikipedia

After the launch of Grok’s video generation model, xAI released Grokipedia.com, which went live on Monday, with Musk announcing its release in his X post. The platform is supposed to be a more factual and less biased alternative to the crowd-sourced website, Wikipedia, which Musk has claimed to be left-leaning and biased on several occasions.

“The goal of Grok and Grokipedia is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We will never be perfect, but we shall nonetheless strive towards that goal,” said Musk in reply to another post. The website has a minimal landing page with an option to switch between a dark and light theme.

Image Credit: X/@elonmusk

The article page looks familiar to Wikipedia, with a list of content on the left, and the main article taking the rest of the space. It also cites links for its sources at the bottom, and it shows when it was last fact-checked at the top of the article. You can select a portion of the text to mark it as incorrect or ask Grok more about it.

Musk has also announced that xAI is already working on Grokipedia version 1.0, and it will be 10 times better than the current iteration.

The highlight of Grokipedia is supposed to be its unbiased nature, but soon after the platform’s debut, some outlets like Wired and the Washington Post claimed that it is making false narratives that suit Musk’s vision. Meanwhile, Musk’s admirers on X are praising the platform for its unbiased framing of the articles.