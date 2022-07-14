Windows 11 Dev Build 25158 Introduces New Changes for Widgets

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25158 for the Dev channel and this time, we have some new changes to look at. The update has introduced some updates for the widget panel, along with more new additions. Here are the things to know.

Windows 11 Build 25158: What’s New?

The Windows 11 Build 25158 has brought notification badging for Widgets, which will show a banner at the top of the Widget Board to tell users more about the notification sent by a particular widget. Tapping on the same will help you see the notification in detail. You can check out what the notification badge looks like.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft clarifies that this feature will roll out to a limited set of Insiders and plans to get feedback on the same before releasing it for all.

Another change is the visual appearance of Search on the taskbar. Microsoft is experimenting with various options and as a result, people may see just the search icon, the search icon with “search,” or the search icon with “search the web.” Feedback is required for this too so that the company can eventually make a decision on how to present Search on the taskbar.

Image: Microsoft

The Windows 11 Build 25158 also DNS over TLS testing and has updated the Nyala font, which now supports syllables for the Gurage language orthography. The company has also introduced ISOs for the build, which can be downloaded from here.

Other than this, we have a plethora of fixes available for issues like PCs hanging with black screen when resuming from a low power state, impacted performance of Windows shell experiences, and more. You can check out the list of fixes here.

As is with all the Dev builds, the new Windows 11 25158 is for Insiders and can be downloaded easily via Settings. It remains to be seen if the changes will reach the general audience because there are chances they won’t.