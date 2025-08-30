Windows 11 25H2 is Rolling Out Ahead of Public Release

Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 11 25H2 update to Insiders in the Release Preview channel. This is the biggest Windows 11 annual update (Build 26200.5074) of the year, and it’s being released to Windows Insiders ahead of its general availability in October.

Note that since version 25H2 and 24H2 share the same servicing branch (the ‘Germanium ‘ platform), the annual update is being delivered as an enablement package. It means that most of the features have already been delivered through prior cumulative updates. The Windows 11 25H2 update will simply enable those features, requiring just a single reboot.

Those who want to install the Windows 11 25H2 update can join the Windows Insider Program and choose the Release Preview channel. Now, check for updates, and you will be offered the Windows 11 25H2 update.

Microsoft, in its blog post mentions that the Windows 11 25H2 update removes PowerShell 2.0 and Windows Management Instrumentation command-line (WMIC). However, it’s unclear what new features will arrive with the Windows 11 2025 update.

We may see the redesigned Start Menu, dark mode for system elements, the ability to disable lock screen widgets, lots of AI features for Copilot+ PCs, and more. So are you excited for the 25H2 update? Let us know in the comments section below.