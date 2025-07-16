Windows 11’s Copilot Vision AI Now Sees Everything on Your Screen

Microsoft is finally rolling out AI-powered Copilot Vision for all apps on Windows 11, but it’s currently limited to Insiders only. Unlike the earlier version of Copilot Vision, which allowed users to share their browsing tabs from the Edge browser, now, users can share their whole screen, including the Windows 11 desktop and all apps.

You can use the real-time Vision capability to interact with Copilot using voice. It can be helpful while shopping for new items, asking questions along the way, or while studying. Copilot can see the screen, analyze the visual content using AI, and respond in real-time, explaining things for you and acting like an AI assistant that can see and hear you.

Desktop sharing was first announced in April during Microsoft’s 50th anniversary event, where the company unveiled several new Copilot features. Finally, the upgraded Copilot Vision is rolling out on Windows 11.

Note that the feature is free to use and doesn’t require a Copilot Pro subscription. You can already use the Copilot Vision feature on Android and iPhone and share the camera as well.

To use the Copilot Vision desktop share feature on Windows 11, you must join the Windows Insider program and move to one of the channels. Now, update the Copilot app via the Microsoft Store to version 1.25071.125 or higher. You should see the glasses icon beside the microphone. Click on it to share the whole screen and start your conversation.

I am on the Windows 11 Release Preview channel and have already received the new update, which means it’s rolling out broadly. That said, Microsoft says in its blog post that the feature is rolling out gradually, so not all Insiders will get the update right away.