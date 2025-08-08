You Can Use GPT-5 for Free in Microsoft Copilot

OpenAI has just released its most powerful GPT-5 model, and it’s rolling out for free in ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Microsoft is also bringing OpenAI’s GPT-5 model for free to Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, Copilot Studio, and Azure AI. In fact, GPT-5 is already live in the Copilot app on my Windows 11 PC, accessible via the ‘Smart’ mode.

Microsoft announced in its latest blog post that the company is integrating OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model into its Copilot AI. You will find it within the Smart mode option, which uses the GPT-5 model to respond quickly or think deeply, depending on the complexity of the query.

Image Credit: Arjun Sha/Beebom

It will be free to use, similar to how OpenAI is not gatekeeping GPT-5 behind a premium subscription this time. Microsoft mentioned in its post, “With GPT-5, Microsoft 365 Copilot is better at reasoning through complex questions, staying on track in longer conversations, and understanding the user’s context.”

That being said, GitHub developers will need the GitHub Copilot plan if they want to use the latest GPT-5 model. Azure AI Foundry users can also employ GPT-5 from the model router starting today to build their AI apps.

OpenAI’s GPT-5 will be a big help for developers, since it features major advancements in code quality and reasoning. It’s also multimodal and can generate context-aware conversations, with improved performance in multi-step tasks. So if you use Copilot, then try out GPT-5 today!