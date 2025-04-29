Perplexity Makes Its Way to WhatsApp for Queries and Image Generation

AI assistants are everywhere, including on WhatsApp. Be it Meta’s built-in AI assistant or ChatGPT which was added back in December last year. They could be great for those who use WhatsApp a lot and find themselves juggling between assistant apps. Well, it’s time to add yet another AI assistant to WhatsApp, i.e., Perplexity.

Earlier today, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas took X to announce that WhatsApp users can now use Perplexity assistant via the app. All you need to do is start a new chat with the number +1 (833) 436-3285, or use this WhatsApp shortlink to directly start chatting with Perplexity.

From answering queries to image generating and citing sources, it can do most of the things. Aravind says more features are coming soon. In the brief time we spent trying it out, it was awfully slow, though. Also, it needs lots of ironing in terms of image generation and conversational queries. It sometimes refused to generate images, and most of the replies did not feel as comprehensive.

In a classic scenario of sending an image and asking the assistant to identify what’s in the image or “Give me feedback on the image,” it either refused to answer or returned an AI generated image. However, we expect most of the glitches to be fixed later down the line.

What are your thoughts on Perplexity or AI chatbots coming to WhatsApp, in general. Do you find them useful? Let us know in the comments below.