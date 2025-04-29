Home > News > Perplexity Makes Its Way to WhatsApp for Queries and Image Generation

Perplexity Makes Its Way to WhatsApp for Queries and Image Generation

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
Perplexity Chat on WhatsApp with Beebom website at the background
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Perplexity is now available on WhatsApp through a dedicated number or shortlink.
  • Users can either create a new chat or save the number in the contacts to start using it.
  • It can generate images or answer normal questions with more features expected to arrive down the line.

AI assistants are everywhere, including on WhatsApp. Be it Meta’s built-in AI assistant or ChatGPT which was added back in December last year. They could be great for those who use WhatsApp a lot and find themselves juggling between assistant apps. Well, it’s time to add yet another AI assistant to WhatsApp, i.e., Perplexity.

Earlier today, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas took X to announce that WhatsApp users can now use Perplexity assistant via the app. All you need to do is start a new chat with the number +1 (833) 436-3285, or use this WhatsApp shortlink to directly start chatting with Perplexity.

Also Read: Move Aside Siri, Perplexity’s AI Voice Assistant Is Here on iPhones

From answering queries to image generating and citing sources, it can do most of the things. Aravind says more features are coming soon. In the brief time we spent trying it out, it was awfully slow, though. Also, it needs lots of ironing in terms of image generation and conversational queries. It sometimes refused to generate images, and most of the replies did not feel as comprehensive.

A whatsapp chat with perplexity asking simple questions

In a classic scenario of sending an image and asking the assistant to identify what’s in the image or “Give me feedback on the image,” it either refused to answer or returned an AI generated image. However, we expect most of the glitches to be fixed later down the line.

What are your thoughts on Perplexity or AI chatbots coming to WhatsApp, in general. Do you find them useful? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
What are AI Agents and How Do They Work? Explained
Arjun Sha Apr 29, 2025
ChatGPT Still Ahead in User Base, But Gemini is Closing In
Arjun Sha Apr 25, 2025
Perplexity’s Upcoming Browser Plans to Track Your Entire Digital Life
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 25, 2025
You Can Now Set ChatGPT as Your Default Assistant on Android
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 15, 2025
#Tags
#WhatsApp

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...