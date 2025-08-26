Home > News > Slide Into DMs With Music: Spotify Launches In-App Messaging

Slide Into DMs With Music: Spotify Launches In-App Messaging

Anshuman Jain
Spotify Messages Feature Showcase
Image Credit: Spotify
In Short
  • Spotify is rolling out a new Messages feature to have one-on-one conversations directly within its app.
  • To message someone on Spotify, you need to send them an invite request, and they have to accept it to start texting.
  • The feature is available to free and Spotify Premium users in select markets at the moment.

Spotify is coming after apps like iMessage and WhatsApp with its new Messages feature, which lets users share music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Users can also discuss them in conversations. The Messages feature offers a space within the Spotify app to engage with friends and family, spreading your music preferences through word of mouth.

Spotify announced this feature in a blog post, where it mentioned, “beginning this week, Messages will start rolling out to Free and Premium users aged 16 years and older in select markets on mobile devices.”

How to share music on Spotify Messages
Image Credit: Spotify

To use Messages on Spotify, you need to send an invite to one of your friends on the app. This can be someone you have started a Spotify Blend with, or Jam, or maybe the person with whom you share a Spotify Duo or Family plan. You can also send a request on other platforms.

Spotify also added that Messages “are protected with industry-standard encryption”, so you can be assured that your privacy is protected. However, if you don’t want your Spotify app to be buzzing with texts, you can turn it off altogether by going to Settings and privacy > Privacy and social and disabling Messages from there.

Spotify is rolling out the Messages feature in South American and Latin regions. It will arrive in the US, Canada, Brazil, the EU, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand sometime in the coming weeks.

Anshuman Jain

