Bluesky Gets End-to-End Encrypted Messaging via Germ DM

Germ DM, an encrypted messaging platform, has integrated the AT Protocol, allowing Bluesky users to link their accounts and enjoy end-to-end encrypted DMs with each other.

The service recently announced that it has adopted the AT Protocol, the decentralized network behind Bluesky. This brings a more secure and private way to engage with users on the platform. Unlike other messaging apps like iMessage or WhatsApp that require a user’s phone number to create an encrypted chat, Germ uses AT Protocol handles to initiate secure conversations.

Image Credit: Germ DM

Germ allows you to interact with people from Bluesky, along with its sister apps like Flashes and Skylight. The app also offers features where you can choose to accept DM requests from others, or set it so only you can initiate conversations. Not just that, if you decide to block someone, you have the option to block them on Germ, and across Bluesky and other AT Protocol apps.

This is all made possible because Germ uses advanced end-to-end encryption technologies like Messaging Layer Security (MLS). If you want to try out Germ’s encrypted messaging, then go ahead and add a Germ DM link to your Bluesky profile so people can reach out to you right away.

Now that the technology is available out there, Bluesky might collaborate with Germ or use its framework to enable end-to-end encrypted DMs, a native feature for the platform itself. That would be a big step toward privacy on Bluesky which is something even X doesn’t offer right now.