Warner Bros. Games Cancels ‘Wonder Woman’ Game and Shuts Down Multiple Studios

Even as we, as video game fans and consumers, continually hope for greater commitment from big publishers, the frustrating reality of projects being canceled mid-development persists. This time, it is none other than Warner Bros. Discovery, which is shifting things in its video games department. Yes, as of new reports, Warner Bros. cancels the ‘Wonder Woman’ game as part of their big axing of three key studios.

First reported by Bloomberg, Wonder Bros. is going through a massive restructuring. As part of this restructuring, WB is now cutting off Wonder Woman developer Monolith Productions, MultiVersus developer Player First Games, and Arkham Series associates Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This means, the 2021 announced Monolith Productions developed game Wonder Woman is now canceled.

WB Wants to Focus on Succesful Franchises

The closure of multiple studios, despite being presented as a restructuring, has drawn criticism. Warner Bros. confirmed these shutdowns later. The statement says,

“We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises — Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC and Game of Thrones”

Continuing this, the company spokesperson also said that this is completely a strategic decision. They further said that it is not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them. But, What about Wonder Woman, The game a majority of the fans of DC were excited about?

The statement clears this as well. According to the statement, “our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities, this is another tough decision, as we recognize Monolith’s storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games.”

Monolith has more than 130 employees in the Seattle area. F.E.A.R. and Condemned: Criminal Origins horror games are some of the best works of Monolith. On the other hand, Suicide Squad and MultiVersus represented a $300 million loss for WB, as per recent reports.

When the Suicide Squad game (review) arrived, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President of Streaming and Games shared multiple strategies. This was regarding the failure of the launch of the Suicide Squad game. During this, he acknowledged the success of Hogwarts Legacy while saying how they can build up on the live-service games. This shows WB’s focus on live service games.

With Multiversus being taken offline, there are doubts about the live service plans. WB already confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy 2 will be here and it will be the major game for the publishers. Game of Thrones Kingsroad is also around the corner and it seems WB is focusing more on an adventure-style experience that can bring more players in one game.

With a successful game like Marvel Rivals laying off employees recently, it seems the strategic trend of cutting off is far from stopping. What do you think of Warner Bros. canceling Wonder Woman while shutting down three of its major studios? Do tell us in the comments.