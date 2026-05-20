Warhorse Studios Confirms It’s Making a Lord of the Rings RPG and a New KCD Game

Middle-earth fans have reason to rejoice as Warhorse Studios, the developers behind the Kingdom Come franchise, has confirmed it is developing two massive new projects. This includes an open-world Lord of the Rings RPG and a brand-new entry in the Kingdom Come franchise.

Warhorse Studios Reveals Ongoing Development for Lord of the Rings RPG and New Kingdom Come Title

In an X post, Warhorse Studios, fresh off the commercial and critical success of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 last year, put the recent industry rumors to rest. The developers stated, “You might have heard the rumors; it’s time to reveal what we are working on,” before revealing their plans for an open-world Middle-earth RPG and a new Kingdom Come adventure.

Image Credit: Warhorse Studios

While the post understandably doesn’t reveal much about either title, it has sent a wave of excitement among fans. Whispers of a Lord of the Rings RPG being developed by Warhorse Studios first gained traction following major investments from Embracer Group and other international investors.

It is well known that recent gaming adaptations of the Lord of the Rings franchise, like the Gollum game, have struggled to capture the essence of Tolkien’s world. However, the pairing of Warhorse Studios with the Lord of the Rings IP for a new RPG title is an incredibly optimistic prospect for fantasy fans.

Along with the reveal of the Lord of the Rings RPG, the announcement of a new Kingdom Come title tells fans that they have not seen the last of the studio’s signature medieval realism. It is important to note that the studio purposefully used the phrasing “a new Kingdom Come adventure” rather than explicitly calling it Kingdom Come Deliverance 3. This could mean that players might explore different aspects of Bohemia rather than continuing Henry’s story within the Holy Roman Empire.

The massive reveal of these new titles understandably sent shockwaves through the community. One player expressed their excitement for the journey to Middle-earth, stating, “I don’t care if I have to wait ten years, just make it right and honor the man who created it.” Meanwhile, another player expressed what they want from the LOTR RPG, stating, “I sure hope not that you make it a first-person perspective as you do with the Kingdom Come series.” A fan also exclaimed, “Lord of the Rings game with KCD 2 level of immersion is gonna be peak.”

Warhorse is currently keeping details about both titles under wraps, with no release windows or cinematic teasers to go with the post. With Summer Game Fest 2026 right around the corner, players will be waiting to see if Warhorse drops any glimpses of one of these upcoming projects.

Are you excited about exploring Middle-earth with Warhorse Studios’ iconic RPG style? Tell us in the comments below!