What Time Does Forza Horizon 6 Come Out? Release Date and Countdown Timer

There’s been much anticipation around the Forza community for its latest game, Forza Horizon 6. The latest title takes drivers to a highly requested destination, Japan, with a strong roster of over 550 cars and the biggest map in game history.

Now that the game has been released in early access for premium edition players on May 15, 2026, let’s uncover the Forza Horizon 6 release time and countdown globally on Xbox, Game Pass, and PC as well.

Forza Horizon 6 will release on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on May 19, 2026, at midnight local time. This means the game will unlock for Xbox users when the clock strikes 12 at midnight in their respective regions.

Image Credit: Playground Games / Screenshot by Beebom

The early access period for Forza Horizon 6 unlocked 4 days earlier on May 15, 2026, for Premium Edition buyers at midnight local time. This allowed them a jump start before the game launches globally for standard edition players and Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Check out our Forza Horizon 6 review before buying the game to know if it’s worth the purchase or not.

If you’re a PC player on Steam and haven’t pre-ordered the premium edition of Forza Horizon 6, you’ll need to wait slightly longer than usual to play the title. FH6 will release for PC players on Steam on May 19, 2026, at 4:01 AM UTC. Here’s a breakdown of major time zones across the globe:

Region Steam Release Time US Pacific 9:01 PM PDT on May 18 US East 12:01 AM EDT on May 19 UTC 4:01 AM UTC on May 19 UK 5:01 AM BST on May 19 Central Europe 6:01 AM CEST on May 19 India 9:31 AM IST on May 19 Eastern Australia 2:01 PM AEST on May 19 New Zealand 4:01 PM NZST on May 19

Forza Horizon 6 Global Release Countdown Timer

If you’re still on the fence about the Forza Horizon 6 release times, here’s a handy countdown timer for you to keep track of the game’s release time:

Forza Horizon 6 releases in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Forza Horizon 6 is out now in all regions!

How to Play Forza Horizon 6 Early Using the New Zealand Trick on Xbox

While waiting for Forza Horizon 6 to unlock is quite its own excitement, if you still want to play your standard edition or the Game Pass version before anyone on your Xbox console, here’s a handy New Zealand trick to help you:

Open up the console Settings menu.

Head to the System tab.

Select ‘Language and Location.’

Change your location to New Zealand.

Now, reboot your console.

And you’re done!

Image Credit: Xbox

Now you’ll be able to play Forza Horizon 6 as soon as it strikes midnight in New Zealand. Are you excited for the latest Forza title? Let us know in the comments below!