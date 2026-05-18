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What Time Does Forza Horizon 6 Come Out? Release Date and Countdown Timer

Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
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Forza Horizon 6 Porsche Carrera S
Image Credit: Playground Games
In Short
  • Forza Horizon 6 releases globally on May 19, 2026, at midnight local time.
  • The Steam version of FH6 will be unlocked at 4:01 AM UTC on May 19.
  • Xbox players can use the New Zealand trick to play early.
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There’s been much anticipation around the Forza community for its latest game, Forza Horizon 6. The latest title takes drivers to a highly requested destination, Japan, with a strong roster of over 550 cars and the biggest map in game history.

Now that the game has been released in early access for premium edition players on May 15, 2026, let’s uncover the Forza Horizon 6 release time and countdown globally on Xbox, Game Pass, and PC as well.

Forza Horizon 6 Release Date and Time

Forza Horizon 6 will release on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on May 19, 2026, at midnight local time. This means the game will unlock for Xbox users when the clock strikes 12 at midnight in their respective regions.

Driving on a beach in Forza Horizon 6
Image Credit: Playground Games / Screenshot by Beebom

The early access period for Forza Horizon 6 unlocked 4 days earlier on May 15, 2026, for Premium Edition buyers at midnight local time. This allowed them a jump start before the game launches globally for standard edition players and Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Check out our Forza Horizon 6 review before buying the game to know if it’s worth the purchase or not.

Forza Horizon 6 Steam Release Date and Time

If you’re a PC player on Steam and haven’t pre-ordered the premium edition of Forza Horizon 6, you’ll need to wait slightly longer than usual to play the title. FH6 will release for PC players on Steam on May 19, 2026, at 4:01 AM UTC. Here’s a breakdown of major time zones across the globe:

RegionSteam Release Time
US Pacific9:01 PM PDT on May 18
US East12:01 AM EDT on May 19
UTC4:01 AM UTC on May 19
UK5:01 AM BST on May 19
Central Europe6:01 AM CEST on May 19
India9:31 AM IST on May 19
Eastern Australia2:01 PM AEST on May 19
New Zealand4:01 PM NZST on May 19

Forza Horizon 6 Global Release Countdown Timer

If you’re still on the fence about the Forza Horizon 6 release times, here’s a handy countdown timer for you to keep track of the game’s release time:

Forza Horizon 6 releases in
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Days
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Forza Horizon 6 is out now in all regions!

How to Play Forza Horizon 6 Early Using the New Zealand Trick on Xbox

While waiting for Forza Horizon 6 to unlock is quite its own excitement, if you still want to play your standard edition or the Game Pass version before anyone on your Xbox console, here’s a handy New Zealand trick to help you:

  • Open up the console Settings menu.
  • Head to the System tab.
  • Select ‘Language and Location.’
  • Change your location to New Zealand.
  • Now, reboot your console.
  • And you’re done!
Changing time zones on Xbox
Image Credit: Xbox

Now you’ll be able to play Forza Horizon 6 as soon as it strikes midnight in New Zealand. Are you excited for the latest Forza title? Let us know in the comments below!

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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