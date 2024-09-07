Valve Cuts off Deadlock Stat Tracking and the Community Gets It

Stat trackers are one of the most important parts of competitive gaming. So, it was obvious that when Valve’s latest MOBA shooter Deadlock launched, it would have its own tracker fan base. However, it seems the developers of Deadlock are still not ready for stat trackers as Valve is trying to cut off these sites.

One such tracking website Tracklock.gg recently announced this new change in its Discord announcement.

According to an admin of the Tracklock Discord, “Valve’s turned on even more aggressive rate limits and now there are no new games being tracked. We will be making some changes to the site soon to accommodate for this.” A notice on the top of the website says We have been unable to get match data since 2 September (UTC).

The website, known for providing statistics about Deadlock hero pick and win rate, player history and more will now need an alternative method. While the stat trackers’ websites are important, the community seems okay with Valve’s decision. It has more to do with how early statistics can manipulate players in the wrong direction.

Deadlock Community Accepts The Decision

The Tracklock Discord announcement also says “This game is in beta and they clearly aren’t ready for stats sites yet. We will take this time to improve features (we are only a week old!) and be ready when Valve has a solution for us!” This clearly shows that the community agrees with Valve being keen on perfecting the game and heroes first. Valve Doesn't Want Matches to be Tracked Yet

As Deadlock is in early development and there is no estimated release date, too many stats can harm the player graph toward particular heroes. It can also make it hard for beginners to select their first hero as they will rely on popularity more than what is better for their skillset. The heroes will also go through changes till Deadlock comes out of the invite-only playtest, so early stats might not show a proper picture of win rates or pick rates.

What are your thoughts on Valve trying to cut off stat trackers from Deadlock? Do you think they should exist during the Deadlock playtest? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.