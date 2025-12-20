This Zombie Shooter Set in the Wild West is An Awesome Epic Games Free Holiday Game (December 20)

After three strong free games, Epic Games has finally revealed the fourth free game for their Holiday 2025 event. Today’s game features Wild West vibes, mixing it with zombies and other undead commonly seen in the horror genre. The fourth Epic Games Holiday free game is Blood West, an immersive stealth FPS that you won’t be able to put down. Interested? Here is everything you need to know about it.

The Fourth Free Game on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is Blood West

Blood West is a stealth FPS with retro graphics and an open world that is set in the wild west. As an Epic Games Store’s free game, Blood West has some really good player reviews. The game currently has a Very Positive rating on Steam, with 3,212 ratings, which is quite good for a small indie game. In Blood West, you will have to step into the shoes of the Undead Gunslinger, who is doomed to roam the barren lands of the wild west, fighting zombies along the way. Your purpose is to find a way to purge the curse from the land and free your soul.

The game promises 20+ hours of gameplay, so you can expect a ton of content. Find unusual characters, complete quests, and slay monsters as you traverse this cursed land. I personally love the aesthetics of old retro-style games, and anyone who shares the same would definitely enjoy Blood West.

Image Credit: Hyperstrange

Some reviews state this game as the closest single-player version of Hunt Showdown, and even the negative reviews praise the game for the most part. The fourth game is definitely a step up from Eternights, both in terms of quality and content. While you are here, don’t forget to check our Epic Games holiday free games for 2025 guide to find out the next batch of free games.

So, what’s your opinion of Blood West? Do you see yourself playing this game on Epic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.