This Apocalyptic Dating Game is A Hilarious Freebie on Epic Games Holiday Sale (December 19)

Epic Games’ free game spree continues as they release yet another free game for their holiday 2025 event. Today, we are getting a slightly lesser-known game, but some of you will surely love it. The Epic Games Store’s free game for December 19 is Eternights, an anime dating sim with hack and slash combat and JRPG aesthetics. Here is everything you need to know about it.

The Third Free Game on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is Eternights

Eternights is a JRPG with hack-and-slash combat, but with a slight twist. The game is basically a dating simulator in an apocalyptic setting. Currently, it sits with a ‘Very Positive’ review on Steam with a decent 1,423 reviews. Many players have taken to reviews expressing the good voice acting and fun characters. However, the game does have mature content, so if you dislike it, you should avoid this game.

Overall, Eternights does appear as a fun game that you can try in your off time. Anyone who loves the dating sim or romance genre would enjoy this game wholeheartedly. For those who love combat, the hack-and-slash combat is good enough to make you give this genre a chance.

However, don’t let the romance fool you into letting your guard down. The game is set in an apocalyptic setting where you are racing the clock to find survival items while fighting zombies every step of the way. Also, check our Epic Games holiday free games for 2025 guide to learn about the upcoming free games.

So, what’s your opinion on the third free game on Epic Games Store’s 2025 holiday event? It may not be Hogwarts Legacy, but fun games like these are what keep us going on those off days. Let us know your opinion on the game in the comments below.