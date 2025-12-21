Home > News > This Stylized Survival Horror Shooter is The Latest Epic Games Holiday Freebie (December 21)

This Stylized Survival Horror Shooter is The Latest Epic Games Holiday Freebie (December 21)

  • The fifth Epic Games Holiday free game is Sorry We're Closed.
  • The retro-style, survival-horror game has you fighting demons and forging relationships in a colorful world.
  • Sorry We're Closed can be claimed for free during the next 24 hours.

The Epic Games Store is continuing its streak of handing out free games this holiday season with a survival-horror game named Sorry We’re Closed. The storefront has already given away Hogwarts Legacy, Blood West, and Eternights in the past few days, and the latest title to join the list is a bold horror adventure that is not for the faint of heart.

The Fifth Free Game on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is Sorry We’re Closed

Sorry We’re Closed is a retro-style survival horror game that combines puzzle solving, exploration, first-person combat, and choices that can alter the ending you receive. Made by the two-person team at à la mode games, the title takes inspiration from some of the best games in the genre and prioritizes a fixed third-person camera perspective. Akin to Silent Hill (or The Medium), it also features a world-shifting mechanic, allowing you to switch between two different realities at will.

Sorry We're Closed Gameplay
Image Credit: à la mode games

In Sorry We’re Closed, you’ll assume the role of Michelle, a London denizen, who’s been struggling to move on from her ex-girlfriend. Her troubles are made worse after she’s contacted by an archdemon called the Duchess, who’s essentially forcing her into eternal devotion. This raises the stakes instantly, as Michelle is forced to fight demons for her survival while interacting with a colorful cast of characters.

The game takes place over the course of three nights – each more horrifying than the one before. And the choices you make along the way will determine the kind of ending you’ll receive. Sorry We’re Closed is bold, adventurous, bursting with color and personality, and you only have one day to claim it for free on the Epic Games Store before it’s gone forever. While you’re at it, be sure to check out our guide on Epic Games’ 2025 Holiday freebies for a look at future giveaways.

So, will you be claiming the latest free game? Let us know in the comments.

