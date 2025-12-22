Don’t Miss This Neon-Soaked Detective Masterpiece Freebie on the Epic Games Holiday Giveaway (December 22)

Epic Games is currently on a streak of giving out amazing free games with really good reviews. With Christmas drawing near, the fourth Epic Game Store free game for the Holiday 2025 event has been revealed. Today’s game will turn all of you gamers into detectives, as you dive deep into Paradise Island to solve a mysterious killing. Did I grab your attention? Find out more about the game below.

The Sixth Free Game on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is Paradise Killer

Paradise Killer is a story-rich open-world detective game. Here, you have to take the role of the “Investigation Freak” Lady Love Dies, and investigate the murder by finding clues, gathering evidence, and interrogating suspects. The fun part about this game that makes it stand out from others in the Investigation genre is that you can accuse anyone! Yes, you can accuse anyone in the game, but you will have to prove their guilt at the case trial in the end.

The game currently has a ‘Very Positive’ rating on Steam, with 2, 436 reviews in total. Most players’ reviews are favorable, with many calling it very unique and fun to play. Some say that the story and mystery are twisty and deep, and the characters are dressed like Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. So, if you like wacky-looking games in the Investigation genre, you are sure to enjoy Paradise Killer.

The last few games in the free Holiday Event have been fairly good with great reviews, but none of the games have been mainstream like Hogwarts Legacy. Still, it’s great that games from small developers will get exposure from this event, which is a win-win for the gaming community. However, I am sure many of you are waiting for a big name drop. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait to find out the next free game. Visit our Epic Games holiday free games for 2025 list to find the upcoming games.

So, what’s your opinion of Paradise Killer? Do you see yourself playing this game on Epic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.